Below are company-related news and stories from French and
Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets
or individual stocks.
ALTICE
Telecoms group Altice SA has agreed to buy the
Portuguese operations of Brazil's Grupo Oi for about
7.4 billion euro ($9.2 billion), it said in a statement on
Sunday.
CLUB MED
Chinese conglomerate Fosun, controlled by the
billionaire Guo Guangchang, is set to raise its bid for holidays
group Club Mediterranee on Monday, outbidding Italian
tycoon Andrea Bonomi, a source familiar with the process said.
AIRBUS, SAFRAN
Weeks after its dramatic coup in landing a probe on a
speeding comet, Europe is hoping a last-minute deal to provide
funding for the workhorse Ariane rocket will prevent its space
ambitions falling back to earth this week.
AIRBUS, DASSAULT
Airbus Group AIR.PA sold 8 percent of Dassault Aviation
AVMD.PA back to the French planemaker in a deal worth 794
million euros on Friday - the first step towards unwinding an
awkward 16-year-old link to its defence market rival.
AXA
Some European insurers could have trouble meeting financial
obligations to policy holders in the coming years if rock bottom
interest rates persist, the EU's insurance watchdog EIOPA warned
on Sunday.
CARREFOUR
The supermarket chain has finalised the acquisition of
discount grocer Dia France, valuing it at 600 million euros
including debt.
DANONE
Fresenius is considering pulling out of the
bidding for the French food group's medical nutrition unit
because of frustration with the slow progress of the process,
two sources familiar with the situation said.
GDF SUEZ
Electrabel temporarily closed a nuclear reactor on Sunday
after an electrical fire, Belgium's electricity transmission
system operator said, leaving only three of the Belgian firm's
seven nuclear plants in action.
Electrabel, part of France's GDF Suez, had to halt the
1,000-megawatt Tihange 3, southwest of the city of Liege, after
several electrical cables outside the reactor caught fire.
NUTRECO
The Dutch animal feed company said it had bought two animal
nutrition companies in Brazil, growing revenues from the country
by almost 70 percent, as part of its strategy of expanding in
fast-growing emerging markets.
VEOLIA
The French water and waste specialist said on Monday that it
planned to request that its New York-listed shares, known as
American Depositary Receipts (ADRs), be withdrawn from trading
effective on December 22.
Separately, a Marseille court took France-Corsica ferry
operator SNCM under its protection on Friday, giving the
company, which has already stopped payments to its creditors,
six months to find a buyer.
POLITICS
Nicolas Sarkozy won the leadership of the conservative UMP
on Saturday, a potential step towards a bid to be French
president for a second time, but his victory was not decisive
enough to cow his rivals in the party.
France's far-right National Front re-elected its leader
Marine Le Pen with a 100 percent mandate on Sunday at a party
congress marked by closer ties to Russia and the rise of a new
generation of the Le Pen dynasty.
Reuters Top News is now available for: * 3000 Xtra :
visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation:
view story .134 For more information on Top News visit
topnews.reuters.com For pan-European market data and
news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed
guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300
index.............................. DJ STOXX
index...................................... Top 10
STOXX sectors........................... Top 10
EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10
Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25
European pct gainers....................... Top 25
European pct losers........................
Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall
Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo
report............ FTSE 100............... London
report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt
market stories CAC-40................. Paris market
stories... World
Indices...................................... Reuters
survey of world bourse outlook.......... Western
European IPO diary.......................... European
Asset Allocation.........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities.....
World stock markets....
Main currency report:
Dollar/euro/yen........................................