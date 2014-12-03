Below are company-related news and stories from French and
Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets
or individual stocks.
CAC-40 December futures down 0.07 percent at 0730 GMT
SANOFI
The drugmaker said it had entered exclusive talks to
transfer its Toulouse research and development site to German
rival Evotec.
SAFRAN, AIRBUS
European nations approved funding for a new Ariane 6 space
rocket on Tuesday, pooling their resources in a single,
simplified version to tackle growing international competition.
Airbus and Safran on Wednesday announced the creation of
their new joint venture named Airbus Safran Launchers. The
venture will have an initial workforce of around 450 and start
operations on January 1, 2015, the statement said.
Separately the board of Safran, which faces a change in
leadership when Chairman and Chief Executive Jean-Paul Hertemann
reaches the end of his mandate next year, will meet on Friday,
Les Echos daily reports. The board will review recommendations
to split the role into two, with Philippe Petitcolin, head of
the Morpho division, and Oliver Andries, CEO of Turbomeca,
slated as possible candidates for the CEO role.
NUMERICABLE SFR
French mobile operator SFR, which was recently bought by
cable telecoms operator Numericable, said it was now delivering
4G coverage to 50 percent of the French population, with the aim
to cover 70 percent by the end of next year.
NEXITY
BPCE, France's second-biggest retail bank, said it is
selling a 4 percent stake in the French real estate group via a
share placement on the market.
MAUREL & PROM
The oil exploration and services firm announced two positive
results for its Ezanga permit in Gabon.
Reuters Top News is now available for: * 3000 Xtra :
visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation:
view story .134 For more information on Top News visit
topnews.reuters.com For pan-European market data and
news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed
guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300
index.............................. DJ STOXX
index...................................... Top 10
STOXX sectors........................... Top 10
EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10
Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25
European pct gainers....................... Top 25
European pct losers........................
Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall
Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo
report............ FTSE 100............... London
report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt
market stories CAC-40................. Paris market
stories... World
Indices...................................... Reuters
survey of world bourse outlook.......... Western
European IPO diary.......................... European
Asset Allocation.........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities.....
World stock markets....
Main currency report:
Dollar/euro/yen........................................