PARIS Dec 19 Below are company-related news and
stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact
on the region's markets or individual stocks.
ATOS
Xerox Corp said it agreed to sell its information
technology outsourcing arm to the French IT services firm for
$1.05 billion. Atos said the deal was expected to close in the
second quarter of 2015 and would boost its earnings per share by
10 percent as early as the first year.
CLUB MEDITERRANEE
China's Fosun International plans to raise its
offer for the French holiday group on Friday to outbid Italian
tycoon Andrea Bonomi, a source with knowledge of the matter
said.
AIR FRANCE-KLM
The Franco-Dutch airline issued its third profit warning in
six months, cutting its 2014 earnings goal by 200 million euros
as higher-than-expected costs from a recent pilot strike added
to weaker unit revenues.
HEURTEY PETROCHEM
The oilfield equipment company signed contracts worth 56
million euros for a new Middle East refinery project.
GAUSSIN
The industrial equipment manufacturer announced orders worth
1.3 billion euros for delivery in the second half of 2015.
ECONOMY
The French economy will pick up slightly in the first half
of 2015, helped by the positive effects of a weak euro combined
with low oil prices but this will not be enough to bring
unemployment down, the INSEE statistics office said.
ANALYSIS
The euro has fallen, oil prices have tumbled, and borrowing
rates are at record lows: French President Francois Hollande has
had much of his economic wishlist granted, and it may just help
him kickstart a long-awaited recovery in 2015.
