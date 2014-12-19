PARIS Dec 19 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

ATOS

Xerox Corp said it agreed to sell its information technology outsourcing arm to the French IT services firm for $1.05 billion. Atos said the deal was expected to close in the second quarter of 2015 and would boost its earnings per share by 10 percent as early as the first year.

CLUB MEDITERRANEE

China's Fosun International plans to raise its offer for the French holiday group on Friday to outbid Italian tycoon Andrea Bonomi, a source with knowledge of the matter said.

AIR FRANCE-KLM

The Franco-Dutch airline issued its third profit warning in six months, cutting its 2014 earnings goal by 200 million euros as higher-than-expected costs from a recent pilot strike added to weaker unit revenues.

HEURTEY PETROCHEM

The oilfield equipment company signed contracts worth 56 million euros for a new Middle East refinery project.

GAUSSIN

The industrial equipment manufacturer announced orders worth 1.3 billion euros for delivery in the second half of 2015.

ECONOMY

The French economy will pick up slightly in the first half of 2015, helped by the positive effects of a weak euro combined with low oil prices but this will not be enough to bring unemployment down, the INSEE statistics office said.

ANALYSIS

The euro has fallen, oil prices have tumbled, and borrowing rates are at record lows: French President Francois Hollande has had much of his economic wishlist granted, and it may just help him kickstart a long-awaited recovery in 2015.

