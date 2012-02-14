Feb 14 Here is a timeline of France's Bettencourt affair, which first surfaced as a family feud between L'Oreal heiress Liliane Bettencourt and her daughter. [ID;nL5E8DE5P0]

Late 2007 - Francoise Meyers-Bettencourt, the daughter of L'Oreal heiress Liliane Bettencourt, files a criminal complaint against photographer and socialite Francois-Marie Banier. She accuses him of abusing her mother's frailty after Bettencourt showered him with gifts worth about 1 billion euros. Banier denies wrongdoing.

Dec 2009 - The daughter launches a civil lawsuit to have Bettencourt declared legally irresponsible.

June 16, 2010 - Secret recordings of conversations between Bettencourt and her wealth manager, taped by Bettencourt's former butler, are passed to the police by her daughter. Media reports say the transcripts refer to undeclared holdings in the Seychelles and Switzerland, and to campaign donations made to members of the ruling centre-right UMP party, including then Labour Minister Eric Woerth, the party's treasurer.

June 17 - Woerth says he did not procure a job for his wife, Florence, at the firm that manages the heiress' fortune, and denies having received money from Bettencourt.

June 21 - Woerth announces his wife will step down from her role at the wealth management company. Bettencourt says she will work with authorities to bring her overseas assets into line.

July 1 - The trial of Banier opens and is quickly adjourned to give police time to investigate the secret recordings.

July 6 - A former bookkeeper for Bettencourt alleges in a media interview that President Nicolas Sarkozy's party received illegal campaign donations in cash from the heiress and her late husband. The president's office and Woerth deny the allegations.

July 11 - The budget ministry says tax inspectors clear Woerth of interfering in the tax affairs of Bettencourt.

July 12 - Police search homes of Banier and Bettencourt. Sarkozy says Woerth has been exonerated of any wrongdoing and has his full confidence. Sarkozy also urges the minister to step down as treasurer of ruling UMP party which he does on July 13.

July 15 - Police detain four people close to Bettencourt for questioning about suspected tax evasion and money laundering. The four - Banier, Patrice de Maistre, her wealth manager, Fabrice Goguel, her tax lawyer, and Carlos Vejarano, the manager of a property in the Seychelles - are all freed the next day.

July 26 - Police question Bettencourt about two undeclared Swiss bank accounts and her involvement in a Seychelles island.

-- Bettencourt has acknowledged the existence of the Swiss accounts and says she will repatriate the 78 million euros ($100 million) held in them and settle up with the tax authorities.

Sept 2 - Woerth acknowledges intervening in favour of Patrice de Maistre receiving the Legion d'Honneur title.

Sept 20 - L'Oreal says it has ended its relationship with photographer Francois-Marie Banier.

Nov 14 -- Woerth is dropped from the government in a reshuffle.

Dec 6 - Liliane Bettencourt and her daughter say they have settled the family feud. Francoise Meyers-Bettencourt agrees to drop charges against Banier.

Jun 8, 2011 - Francoise Meyers-Bettencourt files a new request to have her mother placed under guardianship, reviving their family feud.

Aug 31 - Sarkozy's office denies allegations that he was handed cash by Liliane Bettencourt for his 2007 election campaign. The assertions, printed in the daily Liberation, are made in a book, "Sarkozy Killed Me".

Oct 17 - Bettencourt's daughter wins control over her 88-year-old mother's business affairs. Her wealth and income, including her 30 percent stake in global cosmetics company L'Oreal will now be managed by her daughter Francoise Meyers-Bettencourt and her children. Jean-Victor Meyers, Bettencourt's grandson, will be responsible for her health.

Feb. 9 - Woerth is placed under judicial investigation for illicit party financing relating to cash he is alleged to have received from the billionairess to fund Sarkozy's 2007 campaign.

Feb 14 - Jean-Victor Meyers is appointed a director of L'Oreal.

