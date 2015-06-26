June 26 A headless body daubed with Arabic writing was found on Friday at a factory in southeast France owned by Air Products and Chemicals Inc, a U.S.-based industrial gas and chemicals company.

The assailant also rammed a delivery van into gas containers at the site, triggering an explosion.

Following are some facts about the company:

* Air Products, which has operations in over 50 countries, is one of the world's largest industrial gas companies, breaking down air to form oxygen, nitrogen and other components used in construction, healthcare, oil refining and scores of other industries.

* Founded in 1940, the Allentown, Pennsylvania-based company reported $991.7 million in net income on $10.4 billion in sales in its most recent fiscal year.

* Key rivals include U.S.-based Praxair Inc, Germany's Linde AG and France's Air Liquide SA . The quartet tends to focus on gas plants - building a hydrogen plant at a refinery, for example - and merchant gas delivery of tanker trucks to customer sites.

While geographies and customers differ, their business strategies are fairly similar. Profits rise by strategically locating plants near key customers, sharply allocating cash and becoming more efficient, analysts said. The French plant, for instance, helps supply medical gases in the country's southern region, and also produces liquid nitrogen used to freeze human tissue.

* Unlike its peers, Air Products and its roughly 21,200 employees also focus on other areas besides industrial gas, including LNG heat exchangers and specialty chemicals for electronics companies.

* Last summer, Air Products named Seifi Ghasemi as chief executive, replacing John McGlade, whose departure came after a protracted battle between the company and billionaire investor William Ackman, who said he felt Air Products was lagging rivals.

Ghasemi, a native of Iran, had previously run chemical producer Rockwood Holdings Inc, which was bought by Albemarle Corp earlier this year. In a letter to staff, he laid out a goal for Air Products to become "the safest and most-profitable industrial gas company in the world." Since Ghasemi took the company's top spot last July 1, shares of Air Products have gained about 11 percent. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder in Williston, North Dakota and Lewis Krauskopf in New York; editing by G Crosse)