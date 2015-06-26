SAINT-QUENTIN FALLAVIER, France June 26 The person found beheaded by the site of an industrial gases company in southeastern France was the manager of the man suspected of then ramming their delivery vehicle into gas canisters there, a source close to the investigation said,

The source said the two had gone to the company's premises together to make a delivery. But the suspect killed and decapitated his victim before then driving their vehicle into the site, the source said.