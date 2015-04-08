BRIEF-Appoints Mohammed El Mekawy as chairman and managing director
•Says Mansour Abdul Majid Amer resigns as chairman and managing director •Appoints Mohammed Ahmed Fouad El Mekawy as chairman and managing director
PARIS, April 8 French prosecutors said on Wednesday they were dropping an inquiry into alleged insider trading by several executives at French bank BNP Paribas .
An investigation was opened in October over share transactions held by several top executives while the bank was targeted by a U.S. sanctions violations probe.
Prosecutors said in a statement they found no signs of insider trading. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; editing by Mark John)
•Says Mansour Abdul Majid Amer resigns as chairman and managing director •Appoints Mohammed Ahmed Fouad El Mekawy as chairman and managing director
CAIRO, May 7 Egypt plans to issue a new Eurobond at the end of May or start of June, Finance Minister Amr El Garhy said on Sunday, after finding strong investor appetite for its $4 billion issuance in January.