(Adds pricing details, book size)
By Josie Cox and John Geddie
LONDON, March 26 (IFR) - The Republic of France, rated
Aa1/AA+/AAA, issued its first nominal bond via syndication for
three years on Tuesday, a 3.25% EUR4.5bn 32-year euro benchmark.
Banks managing the deal - Barclays, BNP Paribas, Morgan
Stanley, RBS and Societe Generale - priced the bonds at an 8bp
premium to the 4.5% April 2041 OAT, to yield 3.263%.
The final spread came in the middle of official guidance of
7bp-9bp, but inside initial thoughts of 10bp area released
earlier on Tuesday.
The deal, which has been rumoured for some weeks, surpassed
initial expectations for a EUR3bn size, and is reported to have
enjoyed strong interest from German and Italian investors, said
sources close to the transaction.
Final orders were in excess of EUR7bn when books closed at
1130GMT on Tuesday, said a source close to the deal.
France last issued a bond via syndication in February 2011,
however that was a 15yr inflation-linked deal. Its last
syndication of a nominal bond was 50yr paper back in March 2010.
Fair value on the new bond, maturing on 25 May 2045, was
approximately 4bp over the April 2041 reference point, based on
an interpolation of France's outstanding 2041 and 2055 bonds
which were trading some 14bp apart on Reuters at 0900GMT.
Investors therefore were offered around a 4bp new issue
premium to purchase the new bonds.
The bonds mature on 25 May 2045.
(Reporting By Josie Cox and John Geddie,; editing by Julian
Baker)