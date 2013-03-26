LONDON, March 26 (IFR) - The Republic of France, rated Aa1/AA+/AAA, will close books on its first syndicated bond in around three years at 1130GMT, a bank managing the sale said on Tuesday.

The issuer has fixed the spread on the 32-year benchmark at 8bp over the 4.5% April 2041 OAT, versus guidance of 7bp-9bp and initial price thoughts of 10bp area.

Barclays, BNP Paribas, Morgan Stanley, RBS and Societe Generale are managing the deal. (Reporting by Natalie Harrison, IFR Markets, editing by Julian Baker)