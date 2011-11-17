PARIS Nov 17 France's cost of borrowing over two and four years jumped by around half a percentage point at an auction on Thursday, reflecting growing concerns it may be dragged into the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis.

The government sold 6.98 billion euros of medium-term BTAN notes at the auction on Thursday, at the top of its projected range, but borrowing costs rose for three out of four lines compared to previous sales.

Debt management agency Agence France Tresor said it had placed 950 million euros, and 1.07 billion euros, respectively, of its 2.00 percent BTANs maturing Sept. 2013 and July 2015.

The BTAN maturing Sept. 2013 had an average yield of 1.85 percent -- compared to 1.31 percent at the last auction a month ago. The note maturing July 2015 had an average yield of 2.44 percent versus 1.96 percent.

