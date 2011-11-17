(Adds details, background)
PARIS Nov 17 France's cost of borrowing
over two and four years jumped by around half a percentage point
at an auction on Thursday, reflecting growing concerns it may be
dragged into the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis.
The government sold 6.98 billion euros of medium-term BTAN
notes at the auction on Thursday, at the top of its projected
range, but borrowing costs rose for three out of four lines
compared to previous sales.
Investors are increasingly eyeing France -- the euro zone's
weakest triple-A rated sovereign -- as the next domino to fall
in a sovereign debt crisis that is already threatening to
envelop Italy and Spain.
The French/German 10-year yield spread rose to more than 200
basis points on secondary bond markets on Thursday for the first
time since the launch of the euro.
Debt management agency Agence France Tresor said it had
placed 950 million euros, and 1.07 billion euros, respectively,
of its 2.00 percent BTANs maturing Sept. 2013 and July 2015.
The BTAN maturing Sept. 2013 had an average yield of 1.85
percent -- compared to 1.31 percent at the last auction a month
ago. The note maturing July 2015 had an average yield of 2.44
percent versus 1.96 percent.
France is battling to hold on to its prized triple-A credit
rating, which allows it to service its debt more cheaply, with
and many investors having already priced in a cut.
The renewed turmoil on European bond markets this week has
come despite buying of bonds by the European Central Bank to
ease the pressure on some governments.
Also on Thursday, Spain paid the highest rate to sell its
10-year debt since 1997, just shy of the 7 percent mark seen as
unsustainable, as the country is swept deeper into the euro
zone's debt crisis ahead of a Parliamentary election on Sunday.
