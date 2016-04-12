LONDON, April 12 (IFR) - The Republic of France has begun
marketing a dual tranche 20 and 50-year euro-denominated
benchmark-sized bond, according to a deal lead.
The 20-year bond is taking indications of interest from
investors at mid teens over the April 2035 OATs, while the
50-year is taking IOIs at high teens over the April 2060 OATs.
Barclays, BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole CIB, HSBC, Morgan
Stanley and Societe Generale CIB are running the transaction,
which is expected to be Tuesday's business.
France is rated Aa2 by Moody's, AA by Standard & Poor's, AA
by Fitch and AAA by DBRS.
(Reporting by Michael Turner; editing by Sudip Roy)