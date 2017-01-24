BRIEF-Kingsland Global says FY revenue was up 62.1pct
* FY revenue from ordinary activities S$7.5 million, up 62.1 pct
LONDON, Jan 24 (IFR) - The Republic of France is taking indications of interest from investors for a debut June 2039 Green OAT at mid to high teens over the May 2036 OAT, according to a lead.
The sovereign mandated Barclays, BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole, Morgan Stanley, Natixis and Societe Generale as joint lead managers earlier this month.
The transaction is expected to be Tuesday's business.
France is rated Aa2 by Moody's, AA by S&P and Fitch and AAA by DBRS, all with a stable outlook. (Reporting by Mike Turner, Editing by Helene Durand)
* FY revenue from ordinary activities S$7.5 million, up 62.1 pct
* Board approved offer and sale to public, Philippine peso-denominated fixed-rate retail bonds of up to 20 billion pesos Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: