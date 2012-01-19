PARIS Jan 19 Yields fell and demand was firm on Thursday at the first auction of French bonds since Standard and Poor's stripped the country of its AAA credit rating.

The Agence France Tresor debt management agency sold 7.965 billion euros of medium-term bonds, known as BTANs, at the top of a target range of 6.5-8.0 billion euros indicated ahead of the auction. It received bids for 18.9 billion euros.

S&P's downgrade on Friday was larely anticipated by the market and has had little impact on French yields in the secondary market and in a short-term bill auction on Monday.

AFT sold 2.961 billion euros of the 3.00 percent July 2014 bond at a yield of 1.05 percent, down from 1.58 percent the last time the line was auctioned in October. Investors put in more twice as many bids as there were bonds on offer with the issue securing a so-called bid to cover ratio of 2.1.

AFT also sold 1.575 billion euros of the 2.00 percent July 2015 bond offering a yield of 1.51 percent, down from 2.44 percent at the last auction in November. It drew a bid-to-cover ratio of 3.4.

In the last line on offer, AFT sold 3.429 billion euros of its 2.5 percent July 2016 bond at a yield of 1.89 percent, down from 2.82 percent at the November auction and with a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.1.

AFT was due to sell 1-1.5 billion euros of inflation linked bonds later on Thursday with results scheduled for 0950 GMT.