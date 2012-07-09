PARIS, July 9 Investors effectively paid France
on Monday to park their money in the relative safety of the
government's short-term debt, the first time the heavily
indebted country has been able to raise funds for less than it
will have to repay.
Germany, which first sold debt at a profit in January thanks
to its role as the euro zone's leading economy and exporter,
also borrowed at record low cost on Monday.
In a historic first, France's debt agency said it sold some
debt - 13-week and 24-week bills - at negative interest rates,
meaning buyers will be paid back less than they invested.
"If negative yields on French debt, albeit on short-dated
paper, are not the clearest indication yet that investors
perceive France as a relative safe haven, nothing is," wrote
Spiro Sovereign Strategy managing director Nicholas Spiro in an
investor note.
The lower rates partly reflect cuts last week in the
European Central Bank's official interest rates to historic
lows. Global stocks fell on Monday and the euro hovered near a
two-year low before a euro zone finance ministers' meeting in
Brussels to hash out details of their latest efforts to
stabilise the currency bloc.
Despite its own record high level of debt, France has been
borrowing recently at historically low cost. Investors are
rating it as a relatively safe option compared with euro
alternatives such as Italy, one of the world's biggest sovereign
debtors, or Spain, which has had to seek a bailout for banks
left crippled by a property crash four years ago.
Germany is still perceived as the ultimate euro safe haven
and investors paid to lend the country 3.29 billion euros for
six months on Monday, Bundesbank data showed. They accepted a
negative yield averaging -0.034 percent, their lowest ever, in
an auction that attracted bids for 1.7 times the amount on
offer.
"This is the most negative yield yet for money market
instruments," a German finance agency spokesman said.
While Germany's debt equals about 82 percent of gross
domestic product, France's new Socialist government expects
public debt to hit a record 89.7 percent this year and peak in
2013 at 90.6 percent.
French President Francois Hollande said on Monday that the
euro zone's second-biggest economy had flatlined in the first
half of 2012. That pushes it to the brink of recession and is
keeping unemployment at from a 13-year high.
But in its weekly auction, Agence France Tresor sold its
50-week bill at a record low of 0.013 percent. Last week the AFT
auctioned the bill at a yield of 0.163 percent.
The agency sold 7.7 billion euros ($9.5 billion) in
short-term debt on Monday, just shy of its expected top range of
7.8 billion.
The 13-week bill was sold at a yield of -0.005 percent, a
sharp drop from its previous yield of 0.048 percent. The 24-week
bill yielded -0.006 percent, down from 0.096 percent.
Demand for the three bills, known as BTFs, was robust with
bids exceeding the debt on sale by ratios ranging from 2.3 for
the 13-week bill to 3.2 for the 24-week bill. The 1-year bill
had a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.8.