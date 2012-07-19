PARIS, July 19 French borrowing costs plunged in
a medium-term bond auction on Thursday, with two-year yields
near zero as investors continue to snap up the debt of the euro
zone's best-rated sovereign issuers in the wake of a recent ECB
deposit rate cut.
The Agence France Tresor debt management agency said it sold
8.96 billion euros of 3-, 4- and 5-year fixed-rate bonds known
as BTANs, with investors putting in bids worth more than twice
the amount sold.
France has seen its borrowing costs fall to record lows over
the course of the year as investors seek out higher yields than
those offered on German bonds.
The European Central Bank's cut in its overnight deposit
rate to zero earlier this month has accelerated an investor rush
into the short-term debt of the strongest borrowers which has
seen France sell treasury bills with negative yields in the last
two weeks.