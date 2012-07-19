* Demand strong, yields near zero

PARIS, July 19 French borrowing costs plunged at a trio of bond auctions on Thursday, with short-term yields closing in on zero as investors snap up the debt of the euro zone's best-rated governments in the wake of a cut in the European Central Bank's deposit rate.

The state debt management agency said it sold 8.96 billion euros ($10.99 billion) of 3-, 4- and 5-year fixed-rate bonds known as BTANs, with investors putting in bids worth more than twice the amount sold.

Yields ranged from 0.12 percent for the 3-year paper - down from just over 1 percent the last time it was auctioned in February - up to 0.86 percent to place some 4.5 billion euros worth of a new 5-year bond.

"The auction has gone fine," said Monument Securities rate strategist Marc Ostwald, adding that recent redemptions and coupon payments had helped.

"The deposit rate cut by the ECB has forced a lot of people up the curve," he said.

The ECB's cut in its overnight deposit rate to zero earlier this month has accelerated an investor rush into the short-term debt of the strongest borrowers.

Despite having one of its triple-A ratings removed earlier this year, France has sold treasury bills with negative yields in the last two weeks.

By contrast, Spain's five-year borrowing costs hit new euro-era highs at an auction on Thursday, sending the euro lower, as it struggles to convince investors it can control its finances.

With inflation expectations falling, the agency also sold 1.25 billion euros of inflation-linked bonds, with investors bidding for three times the amount sold. Yields also dropped sharply with the 7-year bond drawing a negative yield of -0.17 percent.

