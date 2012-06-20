PARIS, June 20 France sold an additional 465 million euros of BTF T-bills on Wednesday following an auction on Monday, debt management agency AFT said.

It sold an extra 11 million euros of the 5-week BTF, 371 million euros of the 12-week BTF and 83 million euros of the 49-week BTF.

The non-competitive bids meant that France raised a total of 9.1 billion euros from the four lines of its June 18 BTF auction.

Under the French system, buyers not only submit competitive bids at the auction, but also have the option, for a limited period after the sale, of buying extra securities at the average auction price.

The extra amount they can buy is calculated according to how active they have been at previous sales.