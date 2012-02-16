PARIS Feb 16 France cost of borrowing over two years fell at a sale of 8.5 billion euros of debt on Wednesday, reflecting how a flood of cheap European Central Bank money for banks is continuing to ease pressure some of the euro zone's most indebted governments.

The yield on the 2.1 billion of two-year notes maturing in July 2014 - which carry an annual coupon of 3 percent - fell to 0.89 percent from 1.05 percent at the last auction a month ago. Investors bid for more than twice the value of the sale.

The debt management agency AFT also sold 5 billion euros of a new 5-year benchmark, a 1.75 percent note due in February 2017, at a yield of 1.93 percent and bid-to-cover of 1.99. .

France has attracted solid investor support and has managed to sell its debt at lower rates in recent weeks, offering hope it can quell worries that it could succomb to the euro zone's broader debt crisis.

"It's another good set of results," said Lyn Graham-Taylor, strategist at Rabobank, adding the ECB's December provision of half a trillion in cheap 3-year loans to banks - set to be repeated this month - had given banks more cash to play with.

"Slightly stronger demand for the shorter end but that was expected if banks are using LTRO money to buy this stuff... Despite this negative news over the past few days on Greece you're still seeing these strong auctions with yields still coming in."

AFT also sold 1.3 billion of the 2.5 percent BTAN due January 2015 at a yield of 1.09 percent and bid-to-cover of 3.3.