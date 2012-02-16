PARIS Feb 16 France cost of borrowing
over two years fell at a sale of 8.5 billion euros of debt on
Wednesday, reflecting how a flood of cheap European Central Bank
money for banks is continuing to ease pressure some of the euro
zone's most indebted governments.
The yield on the 2.1 billion of two-year notes maturing in
July 2014 - which carry an annual coupon of 3 percent - fell to
0.89 percent from 1.05 percent at the last auction a month ago.
Investors bid for more than twice the value of the sale.
The debt management agency AFT also sold 5 billion euros of
a new 5-year benchmark, a 1.75 percent note due in February
2017, at a yield of 1.93 percent and bid-to-cover of 1.99.
.
France has attracted solid investor support and has managed
to sell its debt at lower rates in recent weeks, offering hope
it can quell worries that it could succomb to the euro zone's
broader debt crisis.
"It's another good set of results," said Lyn Graham-Taylor,
strategist at Rabobank, adding the ECB's December provision of
half a trillion in cheap 3-year loans to banks - set to be
repeated this month - had given banks more cash to play with.
"Slightly stronger demand for the shorter end but that was
expected if banks are using LTRO money to buy this stuff...
Despite this negative news over the past few days on Greece
you're still seeing these strong auctions with yields still
coming in."
AFT also sold 1.3 billion of the 2.5 percent BTAN due
January 2015 at a yield of 1.09 percent and bid-to-cover of 3.3.