PARIS, Feb 2 The French Treasury sold the following government bonds at auction on Thursday. OAT LAST AUCTIONED AUCTION DATE 02 FEB 2012 08 MARCH 2011 MATURITY 25/10/18 COUPON 4.25 PCT SALE AMOUNT 1.011 BLN EUR BID AMOUNT 4.386 BLN EUR BID-TO-COVER 4.338 2.62 AVERAGE YIELD 2.44 PCT 3.27 PCT NON-COMPETITIVE BIDS NONE LOWEST ACCEPTED PRICE 111.00 PCT AT LOWEST PRICE* 100.00 PCT *Prices above got allotments in full PAYMENT DATE 07/02/12 ) AUCTION DATE 02 FEB 2012 10 MAY 2011 MATURITY 25/10/20 COUPON 2.50 PCT SALE AMOUNT 1.253 BLN EUR BID AMOUNT 4.998 BLN EUR BID-TO-COVER 3.989 3.34 AVERAGE YIELD 2.91 PCT 3.64 PCT NON-COMPETITIVE BIDS NONE LOWEST ACCEPTED PRICE 96.88 PCT AT LOWEST PRICE* 35.00 PCT *Prices above got allotments in full PAYMENT DATE 07/02/12 OAT AUCTION DATE 02 FEB 2012 FIRST AUCTION MATURITY 25/04/22 COUPON 3.00 PCT SALE AMOUNT 5.698 BLN EUR BID AMOUNT 9.730 BLN EUR BID-TO-COVER 1.708 AVERAGE YIELD 3.13 PCT NON-COMPETITIVE BIDS NONE LOWEST ACCEPTED PRICE 98.80 PCT AT LOWEST PRICE* 30.00 PCT *Prices above got allotments in full PAYMENT DATE 07/02/12 Details of the auction can be found on page AUCTOAT.