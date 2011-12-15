(Repeats to more subscribers)
By Catherine Bremer
PARIS Dec 15 The man who nurtured a
generation of aspiring writers at a rickety English-language
bookstore in Paris, offering supper and a bed to literature fans
providing they dusted the shelves or penned their memoirs, has
died aged 98.
George Whitman, an American, died in the little apartment at
the top of his Shakespeare and Company bookstore where he hung
with Beat poets Allen Ginsberg and Jack Kerouac half a century
ago and until recently hosted literary tea parties on Sundays
for anybody who cared to come by.
Decorated with a French medal for his contribution to the
Paris literary scene, Whitman became a father figure over six
decades to a stream of would-be writers from around the world
who would curl up in his second-floor library for weeks on end.
Henry Miller once called his store, open since 1951 on the
arty left bank of the Seine, "A wonderland of books".
"Thousands of people from around the world ate his clam
chowder and strawberry ice cream and survived thanks to his
generosity," said Pia Copper, 38, an art dealer who worked at
the store in the 1990s and remained a close friend.
"He offered them the possibility of living across from Notre
Dame for free while they penned their first novel or painted a
picture. There were a lot of books and poems written there."
The green-fronted store was shuttered on Thursday and
well-wishers left votive candles, flowers and novels at the
door, where a formal announcement of his death said he would be
missed by bibliophiles around the world.
Handwritten tributes taped to the store thanked Whitman for
his generosity in providing a haven for "aficionados" of
literature or apologised for not finishing novels.
"I'm sorry I was so bad at the poetry reading," said one
note. Others were left inside a wine bottle whose label read:
"Messages in a bottle: For George. Something for you to read on
your trip."
RAG AND BONE
Whitman, who liked to dub his bookstore "The Rag and Bone
store of the heart", after a T.S. Elliot poem, was born in New
Jersey and spent part of his childhood in China.
After studying journalism and travelling extensively, he
moved to Paris in 1948 with a bicycle and a cat as his only
possessions and slept in a university garden, as he liked to
tell the story. Once settled, he began collecting books and
started a lending library in his dingy hotel digs.
He opened his bookshop, "Le Mistral", in 1951 and renamed it
several years later as he incorporated books from the original
Shakespeare and Company store frequented by James Joyce and
Ernest Hemingway before it shut down during World War Two.
Opened by American-born Sylvia Beach in the 1920s, also on
the Left Bank, the original store won fame for publishing James
Joyce's banned book "Ulysses".
Whitman's shop became a stopover for writers like Miller,
James Baldwin, Samuel Beckett, Anais Nin and later on Lawrence
Durrel, William Burroughs, Gregory Corso and Ginsberg. Beat poet
Lawrence Ferlinghetti became one of Whitman's closest friends.
It grew into a tourist landmark and gathering point for
anglophone expatriates, attracting eccentrics, nomads and
dreamers. When an American ambassador once popped in for a
visit, Whitman cheekily offered her a corner to sleep in.
Living by a motto taken from Yeats -- "Be not inhospitable
to strangers lest they be angels in disguise" -- Whitman helped
out bohemian souls in return for them lending a hand in the shop
or cooking supper. Hundreds left behind handwritten notes
telling their life story.
"I was in my early 20s and just arrived in Paris when I
wandered in and sat down to read. George appeared and said
'You're an old China hand like me. You start work tomorrow,"
said Pia, who was just starting out importing art from China.
Whitman suffered a stroke in October, but refused to stay in
hospital. He had an ambulance crew carry him home, up two
cramped flights of stairs and past wall-to-wall bookshelves to
his bed, laughing with happiness to be back.
The store was his whole life and he rarely left it, except
to take the odd trip to wildly exotic locations, Pia recounted.
Whitman, who penned many essays but never wrote a book of
his own, will be buried on December 22 in Pere Lachaise
cemetery, resting place of such literary luminaries as Oscar
Wilde, Moliere and Jim Morrison. His family plans to mark his
grave with a statue of Don Quixote, one of his favourite
fictional characters.
His daughter Sylvia, who sat at his bedside as he grew
weaker but refused to stop reading, will now run the store.
(Additional reporting by Tim Hepher, editing by Paul Casciato)