PARIS May 7 France's Socialist government has expressed outrage over a golden-goodbye pension for a top company boss, keen to show its egalitarian credentials as it pushes through pro-business labour reforms.

News of the pay-off revives a controversy that first erupted in 2013 over a so-called "cap pension" or "retraite chapeau" awarded to Philippe Varin on his exit from the chairmanship of PSA Peugeot Citroen.

One of the first acts of Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron when he took office last November was to pledge an end to such benefits for departing bosses of state-controlled companies.

The practice is controversial because cap pensions are paid for life and funded entirely from a company's coffers.

Varin appeared to waive his right to the pension as Peugeot's rescue took shape. Since early this year, he has been earning a salary again as chairman of state-owned Areva , whose losses are piling up at the feet of French taxpayers.

But this week the investigative website Deontofi.com discovered a line in Peugeot's annual report showing he would after all be receiving a cap pension from Peugeot under a new set of terms arranged with the board, albeit at 299,000 euros ($339,000) half the size of the one he renounced.

"Frankly for me it's unacceptable. What sort of example is that?" said government spokesman and Agriculture Minister Stephane Le Foll. "It makes me a bit angry."

For a Socialist administration struggling with 10 percent unemployment and sluggish economic growth, sensitivities are high to a long-standing public mistrust of the corporate elite.

More than a quarter of blue chip CAC40 index bosses cut their management teeth in government and civil service posts.

A source at the Economy Ministry reaffirmed Macron's pledge to end cap pensions at firms in which the state has an interest.

The source pointed out that Varin's terms were negotiated before it took a 15 percent stake in the group in March last year.

Peugeot stood by its action, saying Varin "filled all the conditions of eligibility" for his pension. "All the elements of Philippe Varin's remuneration were put to a vote of shareholders in 2014 and in 2015," it said in a statement.

At Areva, Varin chairs a company groaning under losses and debts that is negotiating a rescue involving EDF, another state-controlled company.

Rebel Socialist MP Christian Paul called the pension "out of proportion and indecent".

Varin could not be reached for comment.

