PARIS Feb 5 Francois Perol, chairman of France's second-biggest retail bank, BPCE, is to face trial in a case to determine whether his nomination to head the group in 2009 represented a conflict of interest, a judicial source told Reuters on Thursday.

Prosecutors have said Perol, who was an economic adviser for former President Nicolas Sarkozy before being appointed to the bank, risks two years' prison and a 30,000 euro ($34,000) fine if found guilty. French law prohibits public servants from being hired by companies over which they have had direct authority. ($1 = 0.8794 euros) (Reporting by Chine Labbe; Writing by Mark John; Editing by James Regan)