* Brassai captures zinc bars and rainy streets of 1930s
Paris
* Labourers and ladies of night photographed by the "living
eye"
* Romance and tawdriness of adopted city seduced
photographer
By Alexandria Sage
PARIS, Nov 6 Two lovers embrace on a
double-sided bench, the backs of their heads illuminated by the
garish light of a Paris gas lamp.
But a second glance at the 1931-32 Brassai photograph
reveals a more tawdry, though no less evocative image: an ageing
tramp with dishevelled hair sleeping on the other side.
Light and shadow, romance and seediness, youth and age -
these are the contrasting elements brought to life by Brassai
during more than 50 years photographing Paris, presented in
"Brassai - For the Love of Paris", opening on Friday at Paris's
city hall.
These are images of a bygone era whose central characters -
workers gathered around zinc-topped bars, prostitutes lingering
in doorways, or vegetable sellers surrounded by mounds of
carrots and leeks at the pre-dawn Les Halles market - are always
illuminated by ambient light.
"(Brassai) shows an obvious taste for thick fog and waits
until the gas lamps, the car headlights or the glow of
cigarettes ... reveal their subjects like ghostly apparitions,"
read the exhibition notes.
Called the "living eye" by his friend, the American author
Henry Miller, Brassai was born Gyulus Halasz on Sept. 9, 1899,
in the city of Brasov - then part of the Kingdom of Hungary and
now in Romania.
Arriving in Paris in 1925, he adopted the pseudonym Brassai
as he ventured into journalism, and picked up a camera four
years later for photographs to accompany his articles. He
remained in Paris until his death in 1984.
"Curiously, when he arrived in Paris, he never went back to
Hungary. That was the first question I asked myself: Why?" said
the show's curator, Agnes de Gouvion Saint-Cyr.
"For me, Paris and Brassai is a love story, like the
madeleine (cup cake) and Marcel Proust."
GARGOYLES AND SHOW GIRLS
Brassai's love for Paris, a city also revered by his fellow
photographers Eugene Atget, Andre Kertesz, Henri Cartier-Bresson
and Robert Doisneau, best unfolds at night.
Whether his series of rainy cobblestone streets, the
gargoyles of Notre-Dame cathedral keeping watch over the city
below, or the bridges of Paris framed by the nude trunks of
trees along the banks of the Seine - the photographs reveal a
haunting, elusive beauty that still captivates today.
"I was in search of the poetry in the fog that transformed
things, the poetry of the night that transforms the city, the
poetry of the weather that transforms beings," Brassai said.
Driven by "the urgency to photograph a Paris that might
disappear", according to de Gouvion Saint-Cyr, Brassai set about
capturing the humble pleasures of the working class of the
1930s.
Bars, cafes, music halls such as the Folies Bergeres, even
the "Chez Suzy" bordello, all served as backdrops for Brassai's
camera, as he sought out the city's butchers and bums, shop
girls and street thugs.
But Brassai also hobnobbed with the leading artists of his
era, including the Surrealist poets Andre Breton and Paul
Eluard, and Pablo Picasso.
The Spaniard shared with the photographer a love of the
circus, and of animals - a 1944 Brassai image shows Picasso's
Afghan hound, Kazbek, lounging on a small Persian rug in the
artist's studio, surrounded by paintings and brushes.
The exhibition, which runs to March 8, also includes a
21-minute film shot by Brassai in 1956. "As Long as There are
Animals" went on to win the Most Original Film award at the
Cannes Film Festival.
(Reporting by Alexandria Sage; Editing by Kevin Liffey)