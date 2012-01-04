La Seyne-sur-Mer, France Jan 4 A French
investigating judge on Wednesday visited the offices of the
maker of breast implants linked to a global health scare as part
of a probe into the death of a woman from cancer, which could
lead to charges of involuntary homicide against the firm.
French authorities ordered Poly Implant Prothese (PIP) to
withdraw its breast implants from the market in March 2010, but
health concerns have deepened since then among the 300,000 women
around the world who carry the implants.
The investigation -- which is separate from another lawsuit
against PIP grouping the complaints of 2,400 women in France --
was launched last month following the death in 2010 of a French
woman carrying PIP implants.
A Reuters reporter saw judge Annaick Le Goff visiting the
former head offices of PIP at La Seyne-sur-Mer, near the port of
Toulon in southern France, accompanied by police and judicial
officials earlier on Wednesday.
Le Goff's preliminary probe could lead to charges of
involuntary homicide against the company. In France, judges
often carry out investigative roles in court cases.
A PIP legal representative was not available for comment on
the case.
France has advised the 30,000 women in France who carry PIP
implants to have them removed after an official report said they
were more prone to rupturing than standard medical implants.
Ruptures can lead to irritation and inflammation.
According to French medical regulatory agency Afssaps, 20
cancer cases have been found in women wearing PIP implants. But
the report published in December ruled out any link between the
implants and cancer.
PIP, which began selling implants in 1991, was once the
third-largest breast implant maker in the world.
It went bankrupt and its doors shut in 2010 after an
official inspection revealed it was using industrial-grade
silicone in some of its products that was not approved by health
authorities but which was cheaper than the medical-grade
equivalent.
A separate investigation for fraud is underway with a
Marseille court expected to announce charges this year. So far,
2,400 women have filed legal complaints against PIP.
