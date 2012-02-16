PARIS Feb 16 France and Britain will unveil plans on Friday for a joint project to develop a next-generation unmanned stealth aircraft, or drone, following a cooperation accord signed in 2010, according to sources with knowledge of the matter.

President Nicolas Sarkozy and Prime Minister David Cameron, who are set to meet on Friday at a bilateral summit in Paris, will announce a non-binding letter of intent, with the project to be headed by France's Dassault Aviation and British defence contractor BAE Systems.

The news, first reported in Les Echos daily, was confirmed to Reuters by five sources who did not wish to be named.

A prototype of the drone could appear by 2020, the newspaper said on Thursday, adding that it would be funded preliminarily with "a few dozen millions of euros".

Sarkozy's office was not immediately available for comment, and Dassault did not wish to comment.

"There is a UK-France summit tomorrow, and there will be talks about further cooperation on the UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) project," said one of the sources close to the project. "There could be a concrete announcement."

BAE said it had anticipated that at the summit, originally scheduled for December 2011, the two countires would announce the "next steps and intentions" to lead to a UAV design and development programme and unmanned combat air system demonstrator programme.

In November 2010, Sarkozy and Cameron signed a defence and security cooperation treaty to increase coordination between the countries' armed forces and co-develop equipment.

BAE said in 2010 it was in talks with Dassault Aviation about working together on the development of an unmanned aircraft, also known as UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicle), which are used for both reconnaissance and attack missions.

The programme expected to be announced on Friday will be based on these plans.

The two companies compete to sell conventional fighter jets.

European aerospace group EADS has been disgruntled by BAE and Dassault's drone plans, as it has spent years developing its own, Talarion, in the hope of winning orders from the project's instigators, France, Germany and Spain. . EADS did not wish to comment on Thursday.

In Britain, greater military collaboration with France is seen as a way of maintaining defence capability while slimming down the armed forces to save money.

France scored a major victory less than two weeks ago as Dassault's Rafale warplanes emerged as the preferred bidder in a $15 billion contest to supply India with 126 fighter jets.

BAE is Europe's biggest defence contractor, but its profit has fallen due to reduced military spending, especially in the United States and Britain.

France is also negotiating with Dassault to provide a more basic drone from 2014 while it waits for the next-generation project to bear fruit.