PARIS Nov 5 France and Britain prepared on Wednesday to launch the initial stages of joint development of a combat drone, aiming for potential deployment from 2030.

The first formal step follows provisional agreements to co-operate earlier this year and will result in contracts with six companies including France's Dassault Aviation and Britain's BAE Systems for a two-year feasibility study, French officials familiar with the scheme said.

Also involved are UK engine maker Rolls-Royce and its French counterpart Safran as well as electronics groups Thales of France and Selex ES, a partially UK-based subsidiary of Italy's Finmeccanica.

The companies are expected to pool studies that could, if given further approval, lead to a demonstrator to be ready in 2017, the officials added.

The contracts are expected to be signed in Paris later on Wednesday.

France and Britain agreed in principle to co-operate on armed drones at a summit in January and followed this up with a further commitment to carry out feasibility work worth 150 million euros ($187 million) at the Farnborough Airshow in July.

