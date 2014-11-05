PARIS Nov 5 France and Britain prepared on
Wednesday to launch the initial stages of joint development of a
combat drone, aiming for potential deployment from 2030.
The first formal step follows provisional agreements to
co-operate earlier this year and will result in contracts with
six companies including France's Dassault Aviation and
Britain's BAE Systems for a two-year feasibility study,
French officials familiar with the scheme said.
Also involved are UK engine maker Rolls-Royce and its
French counterpart Safran as well as electronics groups
Thales of France and Selex ES, a partially UK-based
subsidiary of Italy's Finmeccanica.
The companies are expected to pool studies that could, if
given further approval, lead to a demonstrator to be ready in
2017, the officials added.
The contracts are expected to be signed in Paris later on
Wednesday.
France and Britain agreed in principle to co-operate on
armed drones at a summit in January and followed this up with a
further commitment to carry out feasibility work worth 150
million euros ($187 million) at the Farnborough Airshow in July.
(1 US dollar = 0.8012 euro)
(Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer; Editing by Mark Potter)