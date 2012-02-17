PARIS Feb 17 France and Britain announced plans on Friday to strengthen bilateral cooperation in nuclear safety and welcomed a growing partnership between France's Areva and Britain's Rolls Royce to develop nuclear plants in the UK and elsewhere.

"The Fukushima accident has reinforced France and the UK's determination to promote the highest safety levels throughout the world, particularly for new reactors," the governments said in a joint statement.

Areva on Friday signed a 100-million pound deal with Rolls Royce to order equipment and engineering services for the construction of Britain's next new nuclear power station at Hinkley Point in Somerset, spearheaded by Areva partner EDF .

The contract could extend to 400 million pounds if EDF plans to go ahead with its proposed four new nuclear reactors in Britain.

The two companies also extended their cooperation agreement first announced in March last year to collaborate on manufacturing nuclear power plant components for projects across the world.

The governments also called for further studies into constructing a second electricity interconnector between France and Britain.

One project to increase electricity transmission between the two countries proposed building a cable of up to 4,000 megawatts, compared with a capacity of 2,000 MW on the existing one, which would link up with a tidal-powered energy project located in waters off the Channel Islands.

The project developer, Alderney Renewable Energy, on Friday signed an agreement with French grid operator RTE and London-based company Transmission Capital to develop the plan.