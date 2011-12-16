By Adrian Croft and Patrick Vignal
LONDON/PARIS Dec 16 Britain and France
clashed over credit ratings on Friday, adding to tensions that
erupted over British Prime Minister David Cameron's veto of a
treaty on euro zone fiscal integration.
Britain's Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg told French Prime
Minister Francois Fillon French criticism of the British economy
was unacceptable and called for a cooling of the rhetoric.
World Bank President Robert Zoellick said he was "deeply
troubled" by exchanges between Britain and France over resolving
the euro zone debt crisis.
Differences over the debt crisis affecting both the euro
zone and Britain have chilled an initially warm relationship
between the eurosceptic Cameron and French President Nicolas
Sarkozy.
Relations between the neighbours and age-old rivals grew
more tense when Cameron refused to sign up a week ago to a
European summit deal on the euro zone's debt crisis calling for
a tougher deficit and debt regime.
The decision left Britain isolated among the 27 EU members.
Finance Minister Francois Baroin had earlier joined a chorus
of French criticism of the British economy.
"The economic situation in Britain today is very worrying,
and you'd rather be French than British in economic terms,"
Baroin told Europe 1 radio.
Fillon raised similar concerns about Britain and the rating
agencies on Thursday, saying during a visit to Brazil: "When I
look at our British friends, who are even more indebted than us
and carrying a bigger deficit, what I see is that the ratings
agencies so far don't seem to have noticed."
Clegg's office said Fillon called him from Rio de Janeiro to
clarify his comments.
"Fillon made clear it had not been his intention to call
into question the UK's rating but to highlight that ratings
agencies appeared more focused on economic governance than
deficit levels," the statement said.
"(Clegg) accepted his explanation but made the point that
recent remarks from members of the French government about the
UK economy were simply unacceptable and that steps should be
taken to calm the rhetoric. Prime Minister Fillon agreed," it
said.
TENSION
Fillon's office told Reuters that the prime minister had
called Clegg to defuse the tension. Fillon "in no way wanted to
call into question Britain's rating," his office said.
Clegg, leader of the pro-European Liberal Democrats,
Britain's junior coalition partner, has said he was "bitterly
disappointed" by the outcome of the EU summit.
The World Bank's Zoellick said on Friday the euro zone's
financial and economic problems were "far from solved".
"I have been deeply troubled over the past couple of days to
see some of the commentary going across the English Channel, not
only comments from France but also from Brussels," Zoellick told
an audience at the Atlantic Council in Washington.
Zoellick said it was important in the face of the financial
crisis for leaders to act responsibly.
The criticism, with France heading into a presidential
election next year, has not been just one way. Some British
ministers have also disparaged France's economic performance.
Britain appears to have irked France with its regular calls
for the euro zone to act to resolve its debt crisis while at the
same time refusing to foot the bill for a euro zone bailout.
Sarkozy's frustration with Cameron boiled over at a summit
in October when he told Cameron to "shut up", saying he couldn't
understand why Cameron wanted to take part in euro zone meetings
when he was so critical of the single currency.
Writing in the London Evening Standard newspaper last month,
British Finance Minister George Osborne said: "The markets are
even asking questions about France. That's why the French have
now had two emergency budgets in four months to try to get ahead
of the curve, as we did last year."
Some French leaders are irked that powerful global credit
ratings agencies seem to take a rosier view of the British
economy than the French, which they consider to be in a
healthier state despite the euro crisis.
Standard & Poor's is reviewing France's top-notch AAA rating
for a possible downgrade, as part of a wider review of euro zone
ratings following the summit deal.
In contrast it said in October it was keeping its AAA rating
for Britain's "stable" economy, though this could come under
pressure if London strayed off course on planned deficit cuts.
Bank of France chief Christian Noyer attacked ratings
agencies this week, saying that if they considered economic
fundamentals they should downgrade Britain - which had "as much
debt, more inflation, less growth than us" - before France.
Jean-Pierre Jouyet, head of France's AMF markets regulator,
said this week that Britain's political right was the world's
stupidest, as it served purely financial industry interests and
not the national interest.