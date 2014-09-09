* Number of Calais migrants up by 50 percent in a year
* Build-up has brought violence, diplomatic tension
* France says Britain must share responsibility
* Britain offers funds, security fence
By Nicholas Vinocur
CALAIS, France, Sept 9 It took Eritrean migrant
Adhanom Ghabrai two years and several brushes with death to
reach northern France from his east African home. Now 35 km from
his destination, he says no border controls can stop him from
reaching Britain.
"England is my goal," Ghabrai, 28, said outside his
makeshift tent near the French port city of Calais. "The
question is not 'if' I succeed but 'when'," he said in English,
adding he had tried "at least 40 times" since May.
French officials estimate the number of illegal immigrants
in Calais at 1,500, up by 50 percent in the past year, their
numbers boosted by conflict in the Middle East and north Africa.
They are the latest manifestation of Europe's struggle to
deal with the influx of the world's poor into a region they see
as a haven in which to build a better life.
The fact that Britain is not one of the 26 European Union
members who have abolished controls at their common borders has
long made Calais one of the flashpoints in that struggle.
In Britain, the latest build-up of illegal immigrants in
Calais has fuelled anti-European Union sentiment. In France,
Marine Le Pen's anti-immigration National Front party, which won
around 14 percent of the Calais vote in town hall elections in
March, says it is seeing local support rise.
To reach Calais, Ghabrai, a former soldier, fled an army
camp, crossed the Sahara and sailed across the Mediterranean Sea
from Libya in an overcrowded ship full of migrants to the
Italian island of Sicily. Ghabrai did not give precise details
of his subsequent journey but said he made it to Calais by
stowing away on trains and seeking help from fellow migrants.
Like hundreds of other east Africans, he benefited from
porous borders in unstable Libya and a European Court of Human
Rights ruling against the practice of forcing ships loaded with
migrants back to the countries from where they came.
The influx has led to violent clashes in Calais between
migrants and with police, while causing diplomatic tension
between France and Britain.
After migrants last week tried to storm a ferry bound for
Britain, the centre-right mayor of Calais Natacha Bouchart urged
British leaders to share the cost of policing the border, which
she wants pushed back to Dover, across the Channel in England.
Britain's Conservative-led government has taken a tough
stance on illegal immigrants, denying them the right to rent
homes, open bank accounts or obtain driving licences. It has no
plans to enter the European visa-free travel zone.
Immigration Minister James Brokenshire wrote in a newspaper
article last week that Britain wanted to cooperate with France
on border security, having already donated 3 million pounds
($4.8 million) to beef up controls.
He said Britain would offer to send to Calais port 20 km (13
miles) of steel barriers, 3.3 metres high (11 feet) which had
been used at a NATO summit in Wales.
That proposal was an example of "very British cynicism",
said France Terre d'Asile, an aid group for asylum seekers.
"It's easy to say it's not your problem," said Philippe
Mignonet, Calais' deputy mayor. "But it's useless to say it's a
French problem. It's also a problem in England, from England."
RUSHING THE PORT
The migrant problem in Calais is not new and France has
attempted many ways of addressing humanitarian needs, finding
permanent shelter for migrants who live in makeshift tents in
and around Calais or sending them home. But every time a major
camp has been closed, the migrants have returned.
Aid workers say new migrants, who travelled from southern
Europe through the free-travel zone, are east Africans who are
poorer and less well-connected than earlier waves of migrants
from Pakistan and Afghanistan.
Calais town hall's plan to supply food and medicine at a day
centre further inland may alleviate short-term humanitarian
needs but will not turn migrants away, said Philippe Wannesson,
a volunteer who runs a blog 'Passeurs d'hospitalite'
("Traffickers in Hospitality").
"What's changed is those showing up since September or
October spent their money to cross the Mediterranean, and now
they have nothing. So they take more risks," he said.
With no money to pay smugglers at the border, new arrivals
seek strength in numbers to overwhelm security, as during the
ferry storming. Groups have taken to surrounding trucks bound
for Britain, stopping them long enough to open loading hatches.
In Ghabrai's camp, where hundreds of Eritreans live in
makeshift tents around a football pitch, most migrants said they
wanted to reach Britain because of the language and because they
believe its economy is more open and dynamic.
But Calais' deputy mayor argued that many migrants were
under the sway of smugglers who convince them that Britain is a
promised land so they will pay more for a longer journey.
Despite high-tech detection technology at the border,
including carbon dioxide and heart-beat sensors, and inspections
using dogs, 10 to 15 migrants make it through every day.
Once they arrive, most have little choice but to get to work
to start paying back the huge debts accumulated by their
families to send them away.
"That's why so many of the migrants become smugglers
themselves, because they know the system so well and are well
placed to perpetuate it," said Mignonet.
