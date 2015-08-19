CALAIS, France Aug 20 Britain and France
announced new measures on Thursday to prevent undocumented
migrants entering the Channel Tunnel, while stepping up joint
police operations against the people-smugglers who profit from
their desperation to reach Britain.
Both countries will contribute police resources to a shared
"command and control" centre in the northern French port city of
Calais, Britain's Home Office said in a statement.
The new joint command will "find and disrupt organised
criminals who attempt to smuggle migrants into northern France
and across the Channel", it said.
For Britain and France, Calais is the focus of a wider
migration crisis fuelled by conflict, persecution and poverty
that has sent hundreds of thousands out of Syria, Libya and
other Middle Eastern and African states.
Tens of thousands of migrants are arriving in Italy and
Greece each week, while Germany expects the number of asylum
applications to quadruple to a record 800,000 this year, the
government said on Wednesday.
Thousands of migrants are holed up in makeshift encampments
in Calais, with many trying each night to jump onto trucks or
trains, or even walk the 31-mile (50-km) undersea tunnel to
Britain. Some are killed in the attempt.
Led by senior French and British police commanders, the new
centre will report to both interior ministers. Home Secretary
Theresa May and her French counterpart Bernard Cazeneuve are to
outline the plans at a 1015 GMT news conference in Calais.
New measures include increased French police numbers and
British-funded fencing, CCTV and other security equipment to
protect the tunnel entrance in Calais, the Home Office said.
Operator Eurotunnel will receive unspecified
"support" to deploy more security guards at the site, it added.
The growing refugee crisis will also feature in talks
between French President Francois Hollande and German Chancellor
Angela Merkel on Monday, as southern European states bearing the
brunt of the influx press for a concerted EU-wide response.
"This is an absolute human tragedy, with people who are
dying and people who are in terrible situations," French Foreign
Minister Laurent Fabius said on Thursday.
France wants to set up processing centres for speedier
treatment of asylum applications at Europe's main entry points
and use development policy to enlist better cooperation from
transit countries, Fabius said.
(Reporting by Laurence Frost and; Marine Pennetier; Editing by
Mark Heinrich)