PARIS/LONDON Jan 17 The Channel Tunnel operator
said services could restart later on Saturday after it evacuated
a shuttle train and closed the undersea crossing earlier in the
day due to smoke from a lorry.
Eurotunnel said that the incident, which shut the
tunnel for several hours, had not caused significant damage.
Smoke detectors were set off by a "smouldering load" in the
trailer of a lorry, it said, clarifying an earlier statement in
which it had said the source of the smoke was unknown.
"The smouldering has now been dealt with by the fire and
rescue services, and we are now working to remove that shuttle
and to get services restarted again in the other tunnel this
evening," a spokesman for Eurotunnel told Reuters.
A full service in both tunnels was likely to begin again on
Sunday, he added, with no information on what the smouldering
load was at this stage.
British police had earlier said the tunnel closure was due
to a lorry fire and the Calais-Dover shuttle train had been
evacuated due to the smoke. There were no injuries.
"Rail passengers are advised to expect significant delays
whilst the vehicle is being recovered and fumes are cleared from
the tunnels," Kent police said in an emailed statement.
Eurostar, the operator of passenger train services through
the tunnel between Paris, London and Brussels, said on Twitter
its passenger trains would not be running on Saturday and that
all trains halted en route would return to their original
stations.
It advised passengers to postpone journeys and not come to
stations.
France has been on high alert since Islamist militants
killed 17 people in three days of violence in Paris that began
on Jan. 7 with an attack on the offices of a satirical
newspaper.
