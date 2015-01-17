LONDON Jan 17 Traffic through the Channel Tunnel was halted on Saturday due to a lorry fire at the French end of the tunnel, Britain's Kent Police said in an emailed statement.

Eurotunnel, the operator of the crossing, had earlier on Saturday suspended services because of smoke which it said was detected from an unknown source.

Passengers on a train had been evacuated without incident, Eurotunnel said, and Kent Police said there were no reported injuries. (Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Pravin Char)