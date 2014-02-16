* Ex-first lady returns to limelight as Sarkozy plans future
* Bruni brings global panache to brands, experts say
By Alexandria Sage
PARIS, Feb 16 As he quietly bides his time
preparing a possible 2017 political comeback, former French
President Nicolas Sarkozy has a winning asset very much in the
spotlight - his wife.
Beaming from billboards, magazines and the stage,
singer-songwriter and ex-supermodel Carla Bruni has embraced her
post-first lady life in a very public way, resuming her career
while generating media buzz over the future plans of her
husband.
The role of France's "first ladies" - and what they do once
they no longer have that title - has been a matter of comment
after photos allegedly showing President Francois Hollande's
night-time visits to a mistress triggered the break-up of his
relationship with long-time partner Valerie Trierweiler.
Meanwhile, the previous first lady, who married Sarkozy
during his first year in office in 2008, still makes waves.
Political watchers and brand analysts say 46-year-old brunette
Bruni is still the perfect foil to Sarkozy, who jokes he is "the
retired guy" since his May 2012 electoral defeat by Hollande.
"First, she's gorgeous, second, she's classy, and third, she
seems nice," said Thomas Guenole, political scientist and author
of "Nicolas Sarkozy, Chronicle of an Impossible Comeback?"
Since Sarkozy's defeat, Bruni has released her fourth album
and launched a tour to promote it, while dipping her toe back
into the high-glamour modelling world as the face of Italian
jeweller Bulgari and with ads for Parrot Zik headphones.
She's been photographed in the front row at a Paris fashion
show and even showed up at a campaign stop for Sarkozy's former
spokeswoman, now running for his conservative camp as Paris
mayor in March city hall elections.
"Because Nicolas Sarkozy is planning a comeback, everyone is
looking at it with a political eye, and not just a
celebrity-focused one," said Bertrand Chovet, managing director
of the Interbrand agency in Paris.
He said occasional Sarkozy appearances at Bruni's concerts
also "humanise" the ex-president, who shakes hands and signs
autographs from conservative voters waving "Come Back" posters.
Despite a post-defeat promise to leave politics for good,
Sarkozy has since hinted he may return "out of duty".
He is the overwhelming favourite among right-wing voters to
run for president in 2017 as the candidate of his fractious UMP
party. In a poll last month he was picked as best candidate by
62 percent of right-leaning voters, compared to 14 percent for
his closest challenger, ex-foreign minister Alain Juppe.
Bruni's agent did not respond to an interview request.
Sarkozy's office did not respond to a message seeking comment.
"MODERN PRINCESS"
Bruni's active career piqued the interest of a public used
to first ladies who either devoted themselves to philanthropy or
combined charitable work with low-profile political roles, as
did Jacques Chirac's wife Bernadette, a town councillor.
Bruni also managed to avoid the public animosity suffered by
Trierweiler, a journalist whose outspokenness jarred with the
French, according to opinion polls.
Turin-born Bruni, who immigrated to France as a child, says
politics do not interest her. She cultivated a domestic image in
the 2012 presidential campaign, wearing slouchy sweaters with
little makeup and talking about her favourite TV shows.
Casting herself as the limelight-shunning spouse content to
spend her evenings on the couch helped counteract Sarkozy's
image as a lover of Rolexes and yachts.
For advertisers like Bulgari, Bruni provides a unique
combination of political and artistic glamour.
"She's Italian, she's cosmopolitan, she was the president's
wife, she's hung out with the big guns not only in the artistic
and music world but in the political milieu," said Chovet. "All
considered, she's a princess of modern times."
Bulgari - which is owned by LVMH, whose chief
executive was a witness at the Sarkozy-Bruni wedding - did not
respond to interview requests.
A spokeswoman for the headphone maker Parrot said it picked
Bruni as its face not for her political associations but because
she was "very free in her choices" and a bit "non-conformist."
Parrot said Bruni was not paid for the ad. Instead, the
company donated to a music charity her foundation supports.
The tough-talking Sarkozy had a polarising image and is
reviled by many French on the left. But that would not
necessarily harm a luxury brand like Bulgari, because customers
for its jewelry were probably on the right, said Guenole, the
political scientist.
"People who are really rich and vote left are extremely
rare."
(Editing by Mark John and Peter Graff)