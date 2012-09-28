PARIS, Sept 28 France's 2013 budget foresees
guarantees worth up to 28 billion euros ($36.02 billion) for
troubled mortgage lender Credit Immobilier de France (CIF), up
from 20 billion euros flagged previously, according to budget
documents.
The government agreed to extend guarantees to the bank
earlier this month after it failed to find a buyer and faced an
imminent funding crunch that threatened its survival.
Documents accompanying the government's 2013 budget bill
said that 12 billion euros in guarantees would be provided to
keep funds liquid internally within the bank's different
structures and another 16 billion would be provided to back new
debt issues.
In return, the state will get paid for providing the
guarantees even if they are not used although the exact rates
have yet to be finalised. The guarantees will also be subject to
approval by the European Commission.
CIF, which has 33 billion euros in assets and a mortgage
market share of 3.5 percent, had for months been seen as a
liability to France's banking system after credit-rating agency
Moody's warned its dependence on funding markets exposed it to a
major financing crunch.
($1 = 0.7775 euros)
(Reporting by Leigh Thomas)