* France trying to meet EU targets to get deficit reprieve
* Resignation adds to growing political woes for PM Hollande
By Ingrid Melander and Emmanuel Jarry
PARIS, March 20 France's new budget minister
said on Wednesday he would stick to the spending cuts planned by
his predecessor, whose sudden resignation in a tax fraud
investigation threw an unwelcome spotlight on the country's
fiscal dilemma.
Jerome Cahuzac, whose job was to find ways of reining in
public spending without cramping stagnating growth, quit on
Tuesday over allegations he hid undeclared income in a secret
Swiss bank account. He denies any wrongdoing.
His successor, former Europe Minister Bernard Cazeneuve,
said he would stick to Cahuzac's fiscal programme.
The revised multi-year plan must be drafted in time to put
it to parliament by mid-April, with an extra 5 billion euros
($6.5 billion) in savings for 2014 on top of a 60-billion-euro
spending cut target set for the government's five-year term.
France cannot afford to stray from its savings pledges as it
is trying to win support from its EU partners to get a one-year
reprieve on bringing its budget deficit below 3 percent of GDP.
The European Commission has made structural reforms and staying
close to the deficit target a condition for leniency.
The task will be difficult for a Socialist government and
parliament uncomfortable with imposing further belt-tightening.
They are trying to boost growth, seen flat at best this
year, and face an electorate already worn down by spending cuts
and an unemployment rate at a 13-year high.
"I will assure policy continuity," said Cazeneuve, a
soft-spoken, 49-year-old Socialist veteran who was one of
Francois Hollande's spokesmen during his 2012 presidential
campaign.
"There can be no growth without discipline in public
accounts. There can be no growth if we do not rein in our
deficits and debts, and the role of the budget minister is to
channel these budgetary efforts towards growth."
Weaker-than-expected growth forced the government last month
to abandon its pledge to cut the public deficit to an EU-imposed
ceiling of 3 percent of economic output this year and to seek EU
blessing to push the target back to 2014.
"There will be little or no downtime (for Cazeneuve)," said
Christian Eckert, lead lawmaker on the budget.
TOUGH ACT TO FOLLOW
Cahuzac's resignation adds to growing political woes for
Hollande and his government with his ratings at a record low
after less than a year in office.
Hollande's government faced a censure motion in parliament
on Wednesday brought by the conservative opposition eager to
cast the cabinet as not up to the task of reviving the economy.
Though the motion failed because the Socialists and their
allies have a majority in the lower house, it nonetheless
brought the government negative publicity.
Analysts said Cahuzac, known for resisting his colleagues'
spending demands, might be missed when it comes to implementing
unpopular cuts, but they did not expect the 2-trillion-euro
economy - No. 2 in the euro zone - to change its fiscal policy.
"There are strong enough commitments by the president, the
prime minister and (Finance minister Pierre) Moscovici," said
Gilles Moec, European economist at Deutsche Bank.
"I don't think we'll see any change of course. But the
implementation of the reforms could be more difficult because
Cahuzac was a heavyweight," Moec said.
As far as talks on the EU deficit target are concerned, the
resignation should not change significantly as Moscovici is the
European Commission's main interlocutor, an EU official said.
The yield on the French 10-year benchmark bond
was hardly moved after Cahuzac quit at just above 2 percent.