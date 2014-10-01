BERLIN Oct 1 Germany must insist that France
sticks to European Union budget rules because it is putting the
euro and the region at risk by flaunting them, the head of
Germany's main exporters' association, Anton Boerner, said on
Wednesday.
"The French elite has still not understood that in the 21st
century you can't get competitive by printing money," said the
BGA president. "If that country doesn't figure a way out of the
downward spiral, the euro and therefore Europe are at risk."
"We mustn't yield to French requests for a softening of the
euro stability criteria," Boerner said, according to the text of
a speech due for delivery at an exporters' conference in Berlin.
(Reporting by Stephen Brown and Gernot Heller; Editing by
Madeline Chambers)