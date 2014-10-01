BERLIN Oct 1 Germany's government said on
Wednesday it would not pass judgement on French plans to bring
borrowing back to within European Union limits two years later
than promised.
"We are aware that France has presented the main points of
its .. budget plans. I won't say anything from the German side
on the content of the plans or make an assessment. It is up to
the European Commission to check and assess this," said
Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman Steffen Seibert.
"We support the Commission in its careful checking of all
countries' plans," he said, adding that Brussels had to ensure
the credibility of the budget rules.
