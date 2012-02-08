* Central govt deficit falls on one-off effects
* Auditors warns pace of austerity needs to rise
* Whoever wins election must take tough steps next year
* ESM to push French debt to 89% of GDP next year
By Daniel Flynn and Jean-Baptiste Vey
PARIS, Feb 8 A dive in the central
government budget deficit last year due to one-off accounting
items did not conceal signs on Wednesday that France's
underlying spending remains stubbornly high, leaving a stiff
task for the victor in May's presidential election.
Official figures showed the central government's deficit
fell by a third in 2011, putting France on track to beat its
target of an overall state deficit of 5.7 percent of GDP. The
state deficit combines the figures for the central government,
social security system and local authorities.
However, the government's deficit drop was mainly due to the
end of huge exceptional accounting charges booked in 2010 for
future investment spending and tax reforms and does not address
the structural problems that has seen France's credit rating cut
and it increasingly scrutinised in Europe's debt crisis.
The country's state auditor warned that whoever wins May's
presidential polls will need to take much tougher steps.
"At this rate, it would take 10 years to get to budgetary
equilibrium," said Didier Migaud, first president of the Court
of Auditors. "The biggest steps will remain to be taken in 2013
and 2014."
Still, the central government's deficit fell to 90.8 billion
euros last year, 4.5 billion euros better than forecast. With
tax revenues flat, the fall was due to a 14 percent drop in
spending on the year to 365.4 billion euros.
However, spending in 2010 was boosted by a 32 billion euro
accounting charge for a future investment programme covering
everything from industry to teaching, and an exceptional one-off
payment to regional governments to cover the cost of a reform to
a local business tax. Excluding these items, spending was little
changed year-on-year.
Sarkozy had said recently that the 2011 state deficit -
including social security and local authorities - may have
dipped as low as 5.3 percent of GDP, putting France well on
track to meet this year's target of 4.5 percent.
But the Court of Auditors -- a quasi-judicial body charged
with reviewing public finances -- warned in an annual report
that the government last year took only one tenth of the
structure reforms required to keep its promise of balancing the
public finances by 2016.
COSTLY BAILOUTS
The euro zone's second largest economy -- stripped of its
AAA credit rating by Standard & Poor's at the start of this year
-- is struggling under heavy wage costs and racked up its
largest trade deficit on record in 2011 at nearly 70 billion
euros.
An injection of European Central Bank cash into the banking
system has helped ease some of the market pressure on France
since, but economists warn low growth in coming years will make
it all but impossible to bring debt levels down without painful
reforms of welfare and core public services.
The Bank of France said in its monthly report on Wednesday
that its 2 trillion euro economy would see zero growth in the
first quarter.
With Sarkozy trailing his Socialist rival Francois Hollande
ahead of the two-round elections in late April and early May,
Migaud said his message was addressed to all political parties.
Stripping out cyclical economic effects, the Court of
Auditors estimated that France had reduced its structural
deficit to 4.5 percent of GDP in 2011, down by a mere 0.5 of a
percentage point from the previous year.
"Our country has to escape as quickly as possible from the
dangerous position it finds itself in because of its debt
levels," Migaud told a news conference, urging the government to
urgently lay out detailed plans for meeting its defict targets.
France's revised 2012 budget, approved by the cabinet on
Wednesday, showed the cost of contributing to the European
Stability Mechanism -- the euro zone's permanent bailout fund
due to take effect this year -- would raise France's debt to
89.1 percent of GDP this year.
The national debt would now not start to decline until 2014,
one year later than previously forecast, after peaking at 89.3
percent of GDP in 2013, the budget forecast.
The court urged the government to slash 15 billion euros
from the myriad exemptions that litter France's complex tax
code, such as tax breaks for investment in its overseas
territories which cost an estimated 1.3 billion euros last year.
France has one of the highest levels of public spending in
Western Europe, due in part to its generous welfare system,
running at around 55 percent of GDP.
"The recurrent deficits of our social security system, which
have no equivalent elsewhere in Europe, are anomalies and must
be eliminated," Migaud said, adding that the effort should be
made by slashing spending rather than hiking taxes.
The government has pledged to cut its public deficit to
within an EU ceiling of 3 percent by 2013.