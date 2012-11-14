(Adds details, background)
PARIS Nov 14 France is on track to reach its
public deficit target of 4.5 percent of national output this
year, although aid for Franco-Belgian bank Dexia could add to
the tally, the Finance Ministry said on Wednesday.
The European Union's Eurostat statistics agency is to rule
next month whether 2.6 billion euros ($3.30 billion) in state
aid for Dexia should be included in France's deficit
calculation, which would increase it to 4.6 percent of GDP.
"At this point, (Dexia) is not included in our public
deficit target because we do not know how European accountants
will treat the operation," a Finance Ministry official said,
presenting a bill updating the 2012 budget.
"It may be considered as a classic financial operation, as
they have done in the past, and it wouldn't then have any impact
on the deficit. But it's not impossible that they reconsider
this view and classify it as spending to be included in the
deficit."
The Dexia aid will be included in the public debt,
increasing it to 90.0 percent of gross domestic product from a
previous estimate of 89.9 percent.
President Francois Hollande's Socialist government announced
more than 7 billion euros in new taxes in July in order to keep
its deficit target within reach this year.
The real challenge will come next year when Hollande aims to
carry out France's toughest belt-tightening effort in 30 years
in order to cut the deficit to 3.0 percent of GDP.
The government is counting on 20 billion euros in tax
increases targeting the wealthy and big companies as well as a
spending freeze to meet its target.
The 2012 budget revision bill includes legislation to clamp
down on tax fraud, which the Finance Ministry said was expected
to generate an additional 1 billion euros next year.
Under the measures, individual taxpayers who refuse to
reveal the source of undeclared funds invested abroad will be
taxed at a rate of 60 percent.
The government also aims to clamp down on value added tax
fraud in the sale of cigarettes and used cars while the powers
of the tax police will be boosted.
