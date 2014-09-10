* Sapin says France will need more time to rein in public
finances
* Announcement comes as his predecessor gets EU budget job
* Merkel says euro zone countries must stick to commitments
* Germany's Schaeuble has resisted further fiscal loosening
By Leigh Thomas
PARIS, Sept 10 France announced on Wednesday it
was breaking the latest in a long line of promises to European
Union partners to cut its public deficit, conceding it now would
take until 2017 to bring its finances in line with EU rules.
The statement by Finance Minister Michel Sapin follows weeks
of hints by Paris that weakness in the euro zone's
second-largest economy would prevent it bringing the deficit
below the EU ceiling of 3 percent of output next year as
promised.
Sapin insisted France was not seeking to change or suspend
the rules but wanted the deteriorating outlook for growth and
inflation this year and next to be taken into account.
Paris has led calls for a more flexible interpretation of EU
budget regulations along with Italy, but German Chancellor
Angela Merkel has rejected any bending of the rules and said on
Wednesday euro zone countries should stick to their commitments.
"The (European) Commission is right to keep up pressure for
solid budgets and reforms," she told parliament in Berlin. "What
applies for Germany also applies unchanged for Europe."
Upholding those rules will now fall to Sapin's Socialist
predecessor, Pierre Moscovici, who was appointed European
Commissioner for economic and monetary affairs in the new EU
executive team unveiled on Wednesday.
Moscovici, an advocate of Keynsian demand-led economics,
will be supervised by two Commission vice-presidents, Jyrki
Katainen and Valdis Dombrovskis, the former prime ministers of
Finland and Latvia, both of whom back strict fiscal discipline.
Sapin told a hastily convened news conference: "Let France's
position be clear: in the European debate now open, we are not
seeking a change of European rules, we are not seeking their
suspension, nor any exception for France or other countries.
"We are asking that everyone takes into account the economic
reality we are all facing - growth that is too weak, inflation
that is too low."
In an interview with France's Les Echos daily, Moscovici
said no exceptions could be made for France, but that its
efforts to narrow its deficit needed to be assessed fairly.
"It is out of the question to grant any derogation,
suspension, exception or whatever for France - and it is not
asking for any," Moscovici said.
"It is in no one's interest to make things awkward for
France or demand the impossible. But it must do all that is
required," he told the newspaper's website.
Sapin slashed his growth forecasts for the French economy to
0.4 percent this year and 1.0 percent next, from previous
targets of 1 percent and 1.7 percent.
He said the government would stick to its plans to introduce
no new taxes next year and make some 21 billion euros ($27.2
billion) of spending savings.
That means the deficit will now rise slightly to 4.4 percent
this year, before easing to 4.3 percent in 2015 and only
approaching the 3 percent ceiling in 2017, at the end of
President Francois Hollande's five-year term.
France won a two-year reprieve from the Commission just last
year to get its public finances into shape in return for a
promise to push ahead with reforms to make its economy more
competitive.
MARKETS STEADY
That was the latest in over a decade of broken promises by
France and other countries that have undermined confidence in
the EU's Stability and Growth Pact on deficits.
But the yield on the French 10-year bond was
largely unchanged at 1.39 percent after the announcement - an
indication that markets retain confidence in France's highly
liquid debt for now.
Hollande has won support from some EU partners for its
campaign for flexibility in interpreting of EU budget rules, and
European Central Bank Mario Draghi has eased the focus of his
policy away from austerity towards reforms and promoting growth.
Yet German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble on Tuesday
rebuffed calls for Berlin to spend more to boost the euro zone
economy, insisting on the need for painful structural reforms.
Hollande, who has the lowest approval rating of any
modern-day French president over his inability to fix the
economy, last month ejected a trio of leftist ministers who had
challenged budgetary rigour.
The official line for months has been that France accepts
the need to reduce its deficit - but at a different rhythm to
that currently agreed with its EU partners.
(1 US dollar = 0.7724 euro)
