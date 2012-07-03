* French PM cuts previous government's growth forecasts
* Socialist PM Ayrault says investment key, not austerity
* Ayrault says tax rises will be limited to the wealthy
By Daniel Flynn and Brian Love
PARIS, July 3 France's new Socialist government
slashed the country's economic growth forecasts on Tuesday,
paving the way for a slew of cuts that are bound to anger many
voters after President Francois Hollande promised to avoid
austerity.
After a grim assessment of public finances by the state
auditor on Monday, Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault acknowledged
France's economy was on track to grow by just 0.3 percent this
year, less than half the 0.7 percent budgeted by the previous
conservative government.
For 2013, Ayrault said growth would be higher, at 1.2
percent, but still well below the previously slated forecast of
1.75 percent - leaving a substantial shortfall in tax revenues.
"The Court of Auditors confirmed what we feared. The
situation is serious," Ayrault said in a speech to parliament,
pointing the finger at the previous government. "We knew the
2012 budget included under-assessments of spending and
over-optimistic estimations of revenues."
An amended 2012 budget incorporating the Court of Auditor's
report is due to go before the Cabinet on Wednesday and would
usher in numerous tax rises, while seeking to rein in budget
spending without resorting to sweeping austerity, he said.
With France's triple-A credit rating already cut by Standard
& Poor's in January, other rating agencies are watching the new
government closely to see that it is serious, despite its
socialist ideals, about finding ways to hit its deficit targets.
Blaming the sickly economy on former president Nicolas
Sarkozy's administration, Ayrault said the Socialists would
tackle the problem by getting France's economic motors running
again rather than resorting to painful public spending cuts.
"I am calling for a national effort. But I reject austerity.
Nothing will be achieved if we do not have growth," the prime
minister said, adding the government would not renege on its
promise not to cut public sector staffing levels.
Spelling out policy plans for the coming five years, Ayrault
confirmed campaign pledges by Hollande that more teachers and
police would be hired, that 150,000 state-aided jobs would be
created and that competitive industries would be promoted.
To help industrial innovation, a public investment bank
would be set up before the end of this year, he said.
But with a bleak economic outlook and France facing pressure
to rein in one of the highest public spending levels in Europe,
the Socialists face a tricky balancing act.
"President Hollande is going to have to be a political
Houdini to pull this one off," said Nicholas Spiro of Spiro
Sovereign Strategy in London.
TARGETING THE RICH
The revised 2012 budget will overturn a series of measures
adopted by the previous government, including a reduction in
wealth tax, a tax shield for high earners, and an increase in
VAT to ease heavy social charges on salaries, Ayrault said.
The Socialists will also push ahead with plans to separate
banks' retail and investment arms, to increase taxes on the
financial and energy sectors and to slap a new 75 percent income
tax band on those earning more than 1 million euros a year.
"The lower- and middle-classes will be spared," Ayrault
said. "The President has fixed our direction: to lead the
country's recovery, with social justice."
The Court of Auditors said the government needed to find
budget savings next year worth more than 33 billion euros ($41.5
billion) in order to reach a European Union budget deficit goal
of 3 percent of gross domestic product.
Next year's adjustment - including an additional one-off
charge of 5 billion euros to cover tax repayments to foreign
investment funds mandated by a recent EU ruling - could total an
unprecedented 4 percent of state spending.
That comes on top of 6-10 billion euros in budget savings
the Court of Auditors said was required this year for France to
achieve a deficit of 4.4 percent of GDP.
With its debt already due to exceed 90 percent of GDP in
2012, a level at which economists say it starts to sap economic
growth, France risks being sucked deeper into Europe's debt
crisis unless it stuck to its targets, the auditor warned.
After initially toying with rolling back France's deficit
targets, Hollande had decided to stick to them to avoid any risk
of debt market contagion, insiders say.
"In the short term, he will do it with tax hikes, but in the
longer-term, Hollande realises that deeper structural reforms
are required," said Philippe Aghion, a Harvard professor who was
an informal advisor to Hollande during the campaign. Hollande
would target regional government, health insurance and pensions,
he added.
The government is preparing to present a plan to stimulate
France's shrinking industrial sector, which has bled 750,000
jobs over the last decade - it is due to be discussed with
unions and employers at a social conference this month.
"A country without industry is a country without a future,"
Ayrault said, adding that a package of emergency measures to
help the struggling auto sector would also be unveiled this
month.