* France sells bills with negative yields
* Govt taking action to meet deficit targets
* France must find extra 33 bln euros in 2013 budget
By Leigh Thomas
PARIS, July 16 France borrowed nearly 8 billion
euros free of interest on Monday from investors, benefiting from
its perceived status as a top euro zone borrower even with
record debt levels and as a test of the government's appetite
for belt-tightening looms.
France is financing its public debt -- due to peak next year
at more than 90 percent of GDP -- at historically low rates
after the election of Socialist Francois Hollande as president
in May helped dispel political uncertainty and market jitters.
An auction last week saw France sell Treasury bills with
negative yields for the first time ever, a feat the Agence
France Tresor debt management agency repeated on Monday. It sold
7.6 billion euros of three-month, six-month and one-year paper
-- all with yields of less than zero.
Despite the prospect of being repaid less than they
invested, buyers put in total bids worth nearly three times the
amount sold, signalling strong demand for the paper.
BNP Paribas economist Dominique Barbet said the government
was putting public finances on course to meet its deficit
targets, cementing France's place among the strongest euro zone
borrowers and setting it apart from Italy and Spain.
"We have won credibility with some investors that we did not
have before," he said.
The Netherlands also sold short-term bills at negative
yields on Monday as a cut in the European Central Bank's deposit
rate earlier this month forced investors to search for safe
alternatives to park short-term funds.
While the ECB rate cut is driving investors into the
short-term debt of the euro zone's higher-rated borrowers,
France also benefits from having the one of the most liquid bond
markets in the world.
The record low borrowing rates also suggest that Hollande's
pledge to make tackling the deficit and debt a top priority has
won over not only voters but also investors.
"Improving the public finances is not an end in itself,"
Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici said in a debate on the 2012
budget at the lower house of parliament.
"In a word, it's an indispensable condition to achieve the
changes that we were elected to make," he added.
CRUNCH YEAR
The favour France is now finding with financial markets
contrasts sharply with late last year, when the country was seen
increasingly as drifting away from core euro zone countries.
Credit rating agency Standard and Poor's stripped France of
its AAA rating at the start of the year in a mass downgrade of
euro zone countries, and analysts at ING say the country's
public finance fundamentals still point to further downgrades.
The government is raising an extra 7.2 billion euros ($8.8
billion) in taxes targeting mainly wealthy households and big
companies in order to plug a shortfall in its 2012 budget.
Tax hikes were deemed necessary to keep deficit reduction
targets on track with the government aiming to cut the public
deficit to 4.5 percent of GDP this year and 3 percent in 2013.
Although the new tax increases have put France on track to
meet this year's target, the government says it will need to
find a massive 33 billion euros of savings for 2013.
"We're working on it. The impact of this adjustment on our
economy has to be kept in check and the effort has to be shared
fairly," Moscovici said in an interview with Le Monde newspaper.
The national public audit office said earlier this month
that meeting the 2013 target would be crucial for maintaining
France's credibility with financial markets, as the euro zone
debt crisis continues to rage.
With the government expenditure accounting for a greater
share of GDP than in any OECD country but Denmark, the Court of
Auditors said France must tackle spending -- something for which
the government is showing less enthusiasm.