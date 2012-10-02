* Budget minister calls deficit goal doubters into line
* Socialist Party leader says 2013 deadline "not essential"
* Critics call for extension on deficit deadline
By Nicholas Vinocur
PARIS, Oct 2 French President Francois Hollande
faced divisions in his party on Tuesday over a 2013 budget
crucial to his credibility with euro zone partners, after top
Socialists publicly questioned next year's deficit target.
The split over the cut in the budget shortfall is the latest
political embarrassment for Hollande just as surveys show his
popularity ratings have nose-dived since his election on a
perception he is not doing enough to kick-start the economy and
tackle unemployment at 13-year highs.
His coalition is also struggling to show a common front on
the European Union fiscal pact agreed by EU leaders in March
this year and which is due to get its first reading in the
French lower house on Tuesday.
Five months after his election victory, the President
unveiled his first annual budget last Friday including 30
billion euros ($38.7 billion) in tax hikes and a spending freeze
aimed at slashing France's deficit to 3 percent of output.
The measures were intended to show Germany and other euro
zone neighbours that France will play its part in ending the
sovereign debt crisis, and to persuade financial markets to keep
French borrowing costs at their current low level.
But a string of leading Socialists have since raised doubts
over whether France will stick to the 3 percent deficit goal as
its economy teeters close to recession, forcing the government
to re-affirm that the target would be kept.
"We should not forget that if France does not keep its word,
that is to say does not meet its deficit-reduction targets next
year, then our status as a sovereign borrower will be devalued,"
Budget Minister Jerome Cahuzac told RTL radio.
"I think we will reach that target in 2013," he added.
France's medium- and long-term debt is currently yielding an
average of around two percent as markets for now accord it the
status of a core member of the euro zone.
Crucial to that status is the credibility of annual
deficit-reduction targets fixed by Hollande in an effort to
balance the budget by 2017. But the official due shortly to take
the helm of his Socialist Party said strict adherence was not
essential.
"The three percent is just a means, if economic conditions
allow it," said Harlem Desir, who last month was nominated by
party bosses to become the next party leader.
"Whether they are there this year or the year after is not
the essential question," he said in a radio interview on Monday,
insisting that nurturing jobs and investment were the main goal.
Claude Bartolone, the Socialist head of the National
Assembly, has already called the target "untenable" due to
flagging economic growth and Socialist Party spokesman David
Assouline said more flexibility was needed on deficits.
Many economists already believe firmly that France will miss
the 2013 target by a few percentage points, because the budget
is based on a 0.8 percent growth forecast they view as
unrealistic.
While the pact on budgetary discipline is expected to be
passed thanks to votes from the right-wing opposition, a number
of deputies from Hollande's Greens coalition partner have said
they cannot back the bill and other left-wing deputies are
wavering.
Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault has repeatedly called on
deputies to vote in favour of the pact, arguing the credibility
of Hollande's government will be damaged if it has to rely on
opposition votes to get the bill through parliament.
The final vote is due on Oct. 9 with a law to enforce the
pact due by the end of the month.