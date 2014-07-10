(Adds details, quotes background)

By Ingrid Melander

PARIS, July 10 The French government should use a third of the 50 billion euros ($68.20 billion) in budget savings planned over the next three years to finance tax cuts for households, Economy Minister Arnaud Montebourg said on Thursday.

In a speech laying out his ideas for reviving the French economy, the minister also hit out at the European Union's austerity policies and said the European Central Bank should do more to help growth and weaken the euro.

He said that another third of the savings should be used to reduce the public deficit and the final third to finance tax breaks planned for companies to help their competitiveness.

The budget savings are the cornerstone of President Francois Hollande's plans to get the strained public finances in order and bring them in line with EU rules.

France has committed to cutting its public deficit to the EU limit of 3 percent of gross domestic product next year from 3.8 percent this year. The goal is looking overly optimistic as the economy struggles to gain momentum.

Montebourg, an outspoken critic of austerity, said he did not want to put the savings drive into question, but the funds had to be used to boost flagging growth.

"It's undeniable that these savings will cause a recession in France and Europe if they are not offset by an equivalent monetary and budgetary injection into the euro zone economy," he said. "Or if they are not broadly given back to companies and households in the form of tax cuts."

The government hopes 40 billion euros in corporate tax breaks planned for the next three years will speed up the recovery of the euro zone's second-biggest economy. But acceleration is proving elusive. The economy is struggling after it stalled in the first three months of the year.

The weak start to the year raises the prospect that growth will fall short of the 1 percent forecast by the government, which could jeopardise its deficit-cutting targets.

It was not immediately clear whether the outspoken minister - whose portfolio does not directly include public finances, handled by Finance Minister Michel Sapin - had the backing of the government in his calls for more stimulus. Those proposals also included a suggestion to boost public investment in areas such as building dams on rivers to produce electricity.

The minister, who announced for a bill would be tabled in coming months to fight monopolies, also repeated French calls for the European Central Bank to do more.

"The ECB cannot avoid going further in its non-conventional policies by buying government bonds if the euro still doesn't fall (versus the dollar) or if growth does not take off in the euro zone."

Montebourg, who has made no secret of his ambitions to one day become France's president, told hundreds of businessmen, industrialists and lawmakers gathered at the finance ministry that it was urgent to focus on boosting growth to counter the rise of the far right.

But ultimately, he said, the real enemy was fighting conventional wisdom about what the economy needed. Conformism "is ruling" the country, he said.

He added that the government should use proceeds from sales of stakes in companies to invest in new health companies. He said he had won EU backing for his controversial decree that expanded the government's powers to block foreign takeovers of French companies.

"It was used in the General Electric-Alstom case. It will be used again in certain sensitive sectors such as water, health, national defence, gaming, transport, energy and telecommunications," he added. ($1 = 0.7331 Euros) (Writing by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Larry King)