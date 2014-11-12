PARIS Nov 12 The French government confirmed on
Wednesday its forecast of a 2014 public deficit of 4.4 percent
of GDP for this year and detailed an additional 3.6 billion
euros' worth of savings in the 2015 budget promised on top of
those initially proposed.
Among the new measures aimed at persuading the European
Commission to give its blessing to France's budgetary efforts, a
systemic risk charge currently payable by banks and other credit
institutions will now no longer be tax-deductible - a measure
that will reap and additional 280 million euros next year.
(Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey; writing by Mark John; editing
by Brian Love)