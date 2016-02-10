(Refiles to remove extraneous word from headline)

PARIS Feb 10 The French government's fiscal targets for this year are within reach even though they are on the optimistic side, France's public audit office said on Wednesday.

President Francois Hollande's Socialist government aims to cut the public deficit from an estimated 3.3 percent of economic output this year to bring it in line with an EU limit of 3 percent in 2017, which would be the first time in 10 years

However, the Cour des Comptes audit office said that revenues risked coming out weaker than the government expected because of low inflation weighing on value-added sales tax, its biggest source of tax receipts.

On the spending side, it said that there was little room for unexpected expenses and that considerable budget savings planned for this year still needed to be spelled out.

The auditor also said that it would be difficult to contain social security spending as planned, throwing doubt on 1.8 billion euros ($2.03 billion) in planned savings on complimentary retirement spending and unemployment insurance.

However, on the positive side, the budget may also get a boost from lower than expected borrowing costs with bond yields likely to remain low with an ECB asset purchase programme keeping interest rates close to record lows, the court said.

Replying to the court's assessment, Finance Mnister Michel Sapin said any new spending occuring during the course of the fiscal year would be offset by new savings, as was done in the past. ($1 = 0.8846 euros) (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Michel Rose and Angus MacSwan)