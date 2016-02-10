(Refiles to remove extraneous word from headline)
PARIS Feb 10 The French government's fiscal
targets for this year are within reach even though they are on
the optimistic side, France's public audit office said on
Wednesday.
President Francois Hollande's Socialist government aims to
cut the public deficit from an estimated 3.3 percent of economic
output this year to bring it in line with an EU limit of 3
percent in 2017, which would be the first time in 10 years
However, the Cour des Comptes audit office said that
revenues risked coming out weaker than the government expected
because of low inflation weighing on value-added sales tax, its
biggest source of tax receipts.
On the spending side, it said that there was little room for
unexpected expenses and that considerable budget savings planned
for this year still needed to be spelled out.
The auditor also said that it would be difficult to contain
social security spending as planned, throwing doubt on 1.8
billion euros ($2.03 billion) in planned savings on
complimentary retirement spending and unemployment insurance.
However, on the positive side, the budget may also get a
boost from lower than expected borrowing costs with bond yields
likely to remain low with an ECB asset purchase programme
keeping interest rates close to record lows, the court said.
Replying to the court's assessment, Finance Mnister Michel
Sapin said any new spending occuring during the course of the
fiscal year would be offset by new savings, as was done in the
past.
($1 = 0.8846 euros)
(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Michel Rose and Angus
MacSwan)