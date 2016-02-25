BRIEF-Jabil Circuit intends to change its name to 'jabil Inc' effective June 5, 2017
Jabil Circuit Inc - intends to change its name to 'Jabil Inc' effective June 5, 2017
** French government and Eurostat are in talks over whether France can book 2.8 billion euros ($3.09 billion) in proceeds from a November 4G spectrum sale for 2015, Les Echos business newspaper reports.
** The windfall gain could help France cut its public deficit more than the 3.8 percent of economic output it targeted for 2015.
** The talks hinge on whether France can book the gain at the time of the auction or when the spectrum is made available.
** The spectrum will progressively be made available starting with a first block in 2016 and the rest following in 2018-2019.
** The Finance Ministry is to publish its 2015 accounts in late March.

(Reporting by Leigh Thomas)
Mindbody Inc files for potential offering of up to 4.4 million in class a shares - sec filing