** French government and Eurostat are in talks over whether France can book 2.8 billion euros ($3.09 billion) in proceeds from a November 4G spectrum sale for 2015, Les Echos business newspaper reports.

** The windfall gain could help France cut its public deficit more than the 3.8 percent of economic output it targeted for 2015.

** The talks hinge on whether France can book the gain at the time of the auction or when the spectrum is made available.

** The spectrum will progressively be made available starting with a first block in 2016 and the rest following in 2018-2019.

** The Finance Ministry is to publish its 2015 accounts in late March.

($1 = 0.9066 euros) (Reporting by Leigh Thomas)