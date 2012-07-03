Honda to focus on self-driving cars, robotics, EVs through 2030
(Corrects year in headline and first graf to 2013)
PARIS, July 3 Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault cut France's economic growth forecasts on Tuesday, saying GDP was likely to grow 0.3 percent this year, rather than a budgeted 0.7 percent, and 1.2 percent in 2013 instead of a previously slated 1.75 percent.
In a keynote speech to parliament spelling out the new Socialist government's plans for the five years ahead, Ayrault confirmed plans to hire more teachers and police, create 150,000 state-aided jobs and promote more competitive industry.
To help industrial innovation, a public investment bank would be put in place before the end of this year, he said, and the government would also announce a plan shortly to address problems in the auto sector.
(Reporting By Brian Love and Daniel Flynn; Editing by John Stonestreet)
