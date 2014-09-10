PARIS, Sept 10 French Finance Minister Michel
Sapin announced on Wednesday that France will need until 2017 to
bring its public deficit down to three percent of output,
breaking its promise to EU partners to reach that goal by 2015.
It was the latest in a succession of missed deficit targets
by Paris. Sapin told a news conference that France was not
asking for any change in the European Union's rules on budget
limits, but that it wanted Brussels to take into account the
continuing weakness of the euro zone's second largest economy.
