PARIS, Sept 10 French Finance Minister Michel Sapin announced on Wednesday that France will need until 2017 to bring its public deficit down to three percent of output, breaking its promise to EU partners to reach that goal by 2015.

It was the latest in a succession of missed deficit targets by Paris. Sapin told a news conference that France was not asking for any change in the European Union's rules on budget limits, but that it wanted Brussels to take into account the continuing weakness of the euro zone's second largest economy. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; writing by Mark John; editing by Brian Love)